Moosewala’s parents to meet Shah in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: Parents of slain singer-actor-turned-politician Shubhadeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday evening.

A day earlier, Moosewala's father wrote a letter to Shah, demanding a probe into his son's killing by a central agency.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest.

"Police have got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home in Mansa district.