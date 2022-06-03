Azad refuses no.2 position in Congress

NEW DELHI: After veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was refused the Rajya Sabha nomination, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi tried to placate him by offering him the number two position in the party. Sources said the move has failed to pacify Azad, who refused to take the offer.

According to sources after Sonia Gandhi’s phone call on Sunday to Azad both met and discussed issues regarding the party. Sources said Azad was offered the post in the organisation which could be number two in party hierarchy, but the veteran leader refused to accept it. Azad who was denied Rajya Sabha berth at the last moment is upset with the party affairs. And, has not shown any interest in the organisation and reportedly told Sonia Gandhi that “new people should work as it is a generational shift in the party.” Azad and his supporters are also upset with the way the party is functioning in J&K and in the recent ‘Chintan Shivir’ neither Azad nor his supporters participated.