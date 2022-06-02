National

Singer KK's body brought to his Mumbai residence, funeral today

KK was declared “brought dead” by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he “fell unconscious” upon his return to a hotel from a concert in the southern part of the metropolis on Tuesday night.
CHENNAI: KK's body was brought to his residence in Mumbai this morning. The last rites of the iconic singer will be performed at the Versova Hindu cremation ground in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues.

KK was declared “brought dead” by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he “fell unconscious” upon his return to a hotel from a concert in the southern part of the metropolis on Tuesday night.

The staff of Nazrul Manch auditorium in south Kolkata, where KK's concert was held, said the venue was overcrowded. "Our seat capacity was 2,482 but the crowd was more than double the capacity. The crowd broke the gate," auditorium employee Chandan Maity told ANI.

The singer had entered the hotel around 9.10 pm and was rushed in a vehicle bound for the hospital at around 9.40 pm, the report said.

KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry.

(With inputs from PTI)

