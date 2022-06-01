Mamata, family pay tribute to singer KK with gun salute

CHENNAI: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time. The West Bengal government paid last respect to renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, with a gun salute to his mortal remains.

Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members who were present at the venue.