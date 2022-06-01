National

Dada taking political plunge? Jay Shah says BCCI chief didn't resign

It may be noted that Sourav Ganguly had hosted dinner for Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home in Bengal. BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Amit Malviya were also present.
Dada taking political plunge? Jay Shah says BCCI chief didn't resign
Sourav GangulyAP
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI, Jay Shah confirmed moments after the former cricketer took to Twitter saying that he is planning to start something to help people.

His cryptic tweet on new chapter in his life fueled speculation that he resigned the post of BCCI president and has joined politics. "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," wrote the legendary cricketer.

It may be noted that Sourav Ganguly had hosted dinner for Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home in Bengal. BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Amit Malviya were also present.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!


Sourav Ganguly
BCCI
BCCI president
Jay Shah
cricketer Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Ganguly
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly resigns
Sourav Ganguly Twitter post
Swapan Dasgupta
BCCI Jay Shah
BCCI Sourav

Related Stories

No stories found.