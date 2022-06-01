Dada taking political plunge? Jay Shah says BCCI chief didn't resign

CHENNAI: Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI, Jay Shah confirmed moments after the former cricketer took to Twitter saying that he is planning to start something to help people.

His cryptic tweet on new chapter in his life fueled speculation that he resigned the post of BCCI president and has joined politics. "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," wrote the legendary cricketer.