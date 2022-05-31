National

Satyendra Jain sent to ED’s custody till June 9

Jain was produced before Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel in the ED's case, in which he was arrested on Monday evening.
Satyendra Jain sent to ED’s custody till June 9
Satyendra Jain
IANS

NEW DELHI: A court here on Tuesday sent Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9, in connection with a money laundering case.

Satyendra Jain
No closure report filed against AAP's Satyendar Jain: CBI

Jain was produced before Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel in the ED's case, in which he was arrested on Monday evening.

The ED had attached the properties of Jain's relatives' worth Rs 4.81 crore in April this year.

Satyendra Jain
ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

"Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain, the relatives of Jain were attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd were the firms against which action was taken," a source said.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Money Laundering Case
Enforcement Directorate
Custody
Satyendra Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain
Special CBI Court

Related Stories

No stories found.