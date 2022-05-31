Monkeypox threat: DPH’s fresh guidelines to airport officials

CHENNAI: As the spread of Monkeypox increases in non-African countries due to local transmission, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has asked the Airport Directors, Airports Authority of India at Chennai, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Salem, Tiruchy and Coimbatore to intensify the monitoring of Monkeypox cases at the airports in Tamil Nadu.

DPH directed that any international travellers found with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion is expected to be subjected to sample testing.