Monkeypox threat: DPH’s fresh guidelines to airport officials

CHENNAI: As the spread of Monkeypox increases in non-African countries due to local transmission, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has asked the Airport Directors, Airports Authority of India at Chennai, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Salem, Tiruchy and Coimbatore to intensify the monitoring of Monkeypox cases at the airports in Tamil Nadu.
DPH directed that any international travellers found with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion is expected to be subjected to sample testing.
Any sick traveller from the affected countries may be isolated and samples should be sent to BSL4 facility of ICMR-NIV Pune through State Public Health Laboratory of this Directorate for further investigation.
So far, USA, Spain, Portugal, UK, Canada, Australia and other European countries have reported cases of Monkeypox.
He also instructed the Deputy Director of Health Services to ensure monitoring of all cases suspected to be Monkeypox and health facilities should keep suspicion in people who have rashes or have a travel history within 21 days to the countries that have confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox or have been in contact of a suspected or confirmed case of Monkey pox.
All suspected cases should be isolated at designated healthcare facilities until all lesions have resolved and a fresh layer of skin has formed or until the treating physician decides to end isolation.
All such patients are to be notified to the District Surveillance Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.
Contact tracing has to be followed for any individual testing positive for Monkeypox.