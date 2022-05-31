71 cases of monkeypox reported in UK; health officials on high alert

Earlier, the UK Health Agency said that despite new cases, the risk to the population remains low. However, the health agency has advised those in contact with the cases to self-isolate for 21 days.

In addition, the UKHSA has stocked a safe smallpox vaccine and is offering it to human close contacts diagnosed with monkeypox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family.