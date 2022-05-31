Kerala HC reunites lesbian couple, allows them to live together

CHENNAI: High Court of Kerala orders Lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin, 22 and Fathima Noora, 23 to live together, on a habeas corpus plea filed by Adhila, who had filed a complaint after her partner was allegedly abducted by her relatives last week.

The duo was seperated by their relatives for a week.

Adhila being a native of Aluva, filed the habeas corpus plea seeking court's intervention so that she could be united with her partner, who is a native of Kozhikode.

The couple had left their homes on May 19, to live together and had initally been under the support of Vanaja Collective, an NGO that claims to be engaged in "healing and creative exploration" of LGBTIQ+ and other marginalised groups.