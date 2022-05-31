India sees dip in Covid cases, logs 2,338 fresh infections

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,338 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a decline from the previous day's count of 2,706, the Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare said on Tuesday morning.

In the same period, the country reported 19 deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,630.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has slightly risen to 17,883 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,134 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,15,574. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has declined to 0.64 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.61 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,63,883 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.04 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.45 crore, achieved via 2,45,38,123 sessions.

Over 3.39 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.