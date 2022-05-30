Netizens find coincidence between Sidhu's murder date, his top song

NEW DELHI: From starting his singing career with the duet song 'G Wagon' to tasting fame with the hit 2017 song 'So High', singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, had carved a niche for himself with his controversial lyrical style in a relatively shorter span.

Last year, he unveiled his track '295', which expressed his opinion on section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) -- "Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class".