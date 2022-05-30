From Sidhu Moose Wala to Tupac Shakur, 5 rappers who were fatally shot

NEW DELHI: Gun violence among rappers is nothing new and the latest shooting of Punjabi rapper-singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala is only a testimony to the fact that the hip-hop community at large has had a long history where artists have been murdered in broad daylight.

Any violence that results in fatality happens when people instead of settling disagreements with a good old fashioned fistfight or debate decide to callously pull out a weapon and pull the trigger like it's a game of 'Grand Theft Auto'.

The first-ever hip-hop artist to be murdered is believed to be Scott La Rock in the year 1987, who was a founding member of the East Coast hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions. Just last year, at least 20 rappers had been fatally shot and some of them had even been internationally celebrated artists. So, let's have a look at some famous rappers who have been shot dead.

Sidhu Moose Wala