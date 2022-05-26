No sugar, no wheat diet for Navjot Sidhu in Patiala Central Jail

CHENNAI: Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a one-year sentence in jail, will be on a special diet.

The cricketer-turned-politician was approved by the court for a seven meal diet chart suggested by a panel of doctors.

The counsel HPS Verma, stated that he cannot consume wheat, sugar, ‘maida’ and some other food items.

A Points to Remember section on the diet chart was also included.

It advised to Sidhu to avoid processed food, saturated fats, and to consume 10-12 glasses of water and to use only olive oil or rice bran oil, mustard oil, cold pressed mustard oil or cold-pressed sunflower oil.