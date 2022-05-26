No sugar, no wheat diet for Navjot Sidhu in Patiala Central Jail

CHENNAI: Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a one-year sentence in jail, will be on a special diet.
The cricketer-turned-politician was approved by the court for a seven meal diet chart suggested by a panel of doctors.
The counsel HPS Verma, stated that he cannot consume wheat, sugar, ‘maida’ and some other food items.
A Points to Remember section on the diet chart was also included.
It advised to Sidhu to avoid processed food, saturated fats, and to consume 10-12 glasses of water and to use only olive oil or rice bran oil, mustard oil, cold pressed mustard oil or cold-pressed sunflower oil.
Here is the diet recommendations for Sidhu in jail:
Early morning: Sidhu will have rosemary tea and half a glass of petha juice in the morning or coconut water.
Breakfast: For breakfast, he will have lactose-free milk, 1 tablespoon seeds (flax/sunflower/melon/chia) and nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pecan nut.
Mid morning : The chart suggests Sidhu to have fruit or vegetable juice with any one fruit. (Watermelon, melon, strawberry and guava or Apple).
Lunch: This includes one chapati made of sorghum flour, singhara flour and ragi flour with seasonal green vegetables and raita or beetroot raita, one bowl of green salad and lassi.
Evening Tea: Low-fat milk tea and paneer slice or tofu with half lemon.
Dinner: It suggests mixed vegetable and dal soup or black channa soup with salted green vegetables like carrot, beans, broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper.
Bedtime: A cup of Chamomile tea and one tablespoon Psyllium husk with half a glass of warm water.