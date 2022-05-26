Maurya’s comments roil Akhilesh, charged debate in UP Assembly

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed a heated exchange of words between the BJP and SP members on Wednesday, after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s remarks irked Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to intervene, saying unparliamentary words and threats should not be made part of the proceedings as it would set a wrong precedent.

Participating in the discussion on the governor’s address, Maurya said during his speech in the House, Yadav was “praising” the work done in the state when he was the chief minister.

“If his work was of any good, people would not have cleaned up the SP’s mess in the election,” the BJP leader said.

On Yadav’s claims of launching various schemes during the SP regime, Maurya said, “The leader of opposition does not get tired of counting the achievements of his five-year tenure. Which disease do you have? If there is any disease, I would say that you get tested.” “I would request that the Leader of the Opposition should get proper treatment from wherever he wants. Get rid of this disease of pasting a sticker of the Samajwadi Party on every scheme. You have been out of power for five years. Now, out again for five more years. Your number will not come for the next 25 years,” he added.

The deputy chief minister, who was speaking after Yadav’s address, said, “Who has made the roads, the expressway, the metro? … It seems all of this has been built by selling your land in Saifai.” Irked by these comments, Yadav hit back at Maurya and the SP members also stood behind him.

Saifai in Etawah district is the native place of Yadav.

Adityanath said, “Using indecent words against a respected leader is not right. I would very politely say to the leader of opposition that you should not have been so agitated. The question is not of Saifai. The development work that we are getting done or the development work that might have been done during your government was our duty being in the government. The government has the right to declare its achievements.” “Consent and dissent is the strength of democracy but if the deputy chief minister is making his point, I think we should listen to him. Many things of the leader of the opposition too might be wrong, but we have heard. We will accept what we have to accept and respond to it, but it is not appropriate to display such excitement.” On the chief minister’s request to remove inappropriate words from the proceedings, Speaker Satish Mahana said he would check the records.