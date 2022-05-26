Court grants interim stay to Karti in visa scam case till May 30

CHENNAI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted interim stay to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30 in an alleged money laundering case registered by ED in connection on an alleged Chinese visa scam, news agency ANI said.

Earlier today, Karti Chidambaram reached the CBI headquarters to join the investigation into an alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister, officials said.

He said that he has not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa. "I have not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa," said Chidambaram.

The CBI has also recovered 65,000 emails in the matter which will be used as evidence.