Quad Summit: Modi, world leaders discuss Indo-Pacific strategy

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action-packed schedule on day 2 (May 24, 2022) of his Japan visit began with the Quad summit.
During the Quad Leaders` Summit in Tokyo, Modi exchanged views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest with the leaders and congratulated Anthony Albanese for winning the Australian elections.
He said, "First of all, I congratulate (Australian) PM Anthony Albanese & extend my best wishes for winning the elections. Your presence amongst us 24 hrs after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad's friendship and your commitment towards it. Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it. At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us".
Newly-elected Australia PM Anthony Albanese during his first Quad Leaders' meet said that his government is committed to working with your countries (India, Japan, and United States). "The new Australian government gives priority to taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health and environmental security," Albanese said.
Speaking at the Quad Leaders' Summit, US president Joe Biden highlighted that this meeting is critical for the continued cooperation between the Quad countries.
He said, "Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, the US will work with its partners."
Joe Biden affirmed, "The US will be a strong, steady, and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have. The Quad has a lot of work ahead of us. We have a lot of work to keep this region peaceful & stable, tacking this pandemic and next and addressing the climate crisis."
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo said, "Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter. We should listen carefully to voices of the countries in the ASEAN, South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries, so as to further advance cooperation, conducive to solving urgent issues facing the vision (for Indo Pacific Region)."