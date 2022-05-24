Quad Summit: Modi, world leaders discuss Indo-Pacific strategy

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action-packed schedule on day 2 (May 24, 2022) of his Japan visit began with the Quad summit.

During the Quad Leaders` Summit in Tokyo, Modi exchanged views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest with the leaders and congratulated Anthony Albanese for winning the Australian elections.

He said, "First of all, I congratulate (Australian) PM Anthony Albanese & extend my best wishes for winning the elections. Your presence amongst us 24 hrs after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad's friendship and your commitment towards it. Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it. At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us".