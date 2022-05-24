Leaders of Quad countries launch fellowship programme

TOKYO: Leaders of Quad countries on Tuesday launched the QUAD Fellowship – a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four member nations.

US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida from Australia and Japan respectively launched the fellowship that will sponsor 25 students per year from each Quad country to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) universities in the US.