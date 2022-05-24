Court to decide on maintainability of Gyanvapi mosque on Thursday

CHENNAI: Varanasi district court on Tuesday heard the controversial case between the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid and Kashi Vishwanath temple and asked both sides to file an objection to the commission report, and submit the report within one week.

The court also fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the complex.

During the hearing, the mosque committee had opposed filming inside the mosque is "illegal."

Hindu side's Advocate Vishnu Jain said, "Hearing on the Muslim side's plea under order 7 11 CPC regarding the rejection of suit will take place on May 26th. Court asked both sides to file an objection to the commission report, and submit the report within one week."

In the last hearing, the Hindu petitioner claimed that "Shivling" was found during videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex. The court further said that Muslim side to be heard on Thursday and will decide on maintainability next.

"Muslim side presented their arguments yesterday, they said that the matter doesn't meet the parameters of the Places of Worship Act. They wanted the matter dismissed. But we too presented our arguments before the Court," said Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav.

Top developments after today's hearing:

1. Both sides to file objections within 7 days.

2. Next hearing to begin on May 26.

3. Mosque committee had opposed filming inside the mosque is "illegal."

4. The Varanasi Court had stated that it will decide on the "maintainability."