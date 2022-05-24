Allahabad HC to get 10 more permanent judges

National

ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of ten additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.

According to the official statement, Justices Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand (Presently working in Jharkhand High Court on transfer), Saroj Yadav, Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I, have been approved for permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court.

