NEW DELHI: Vinai Kumar Saxena, the chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Monday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Saxena, 64, will succeed Anil Baijal who resigned from the post last week citing “personal reasons”.

Saxena, who started his career as an assistant officer in Rajasthan with JK Group, was elevated in 1995 as general manager to look after a proposed port project in Gujarat.