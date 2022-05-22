Delhi Police bust IPL betting racket, arrest 6 persons

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police busted an IPL betting racket in Chander Vihar, Phase-III, Nihal Vihar on Sunday and arrested six persons engaged in it.

"Acting on a specific input, received by Special staff on May 15, a team of Delhi Police arrived at the premises with the informer and raided the buiding where they found six persons gambling on IPL matches using laptop and other electric devices," the police said.

From the spot, they also recovered ₹ 74,740 in cash, 10 Mobile phones, two laptops, three internet routers, two LED TVs, voice recorders, call merger microphones, two Notebooks (having a record of gambling) and one suitcase carrying gambling device with five mobile phones (that were used for gambling) being attached to it.

All the six persons have been arrested by the police and a case has also been registered under the section 3,4, 9, 55 of Gambling Act at the PS Nihal Vihar in Delhi.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.