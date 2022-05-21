National

Death toll rises to 9 in J-K tunnel collapse

As the rescue operation resumed at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the death toll reached nine in the incident today.
Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP (Photo/ANI)
ANI

"So far nine bodies have been recovered from the spot, maybe one is left. Out of these 9 deceased, five were from West Bengal, one from Assam, two from Nepal, and two were local. FIR has been registered for negligence," Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP told ANI. A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night.

Death Toll
Jammu and Kashmir
National Highway
Ramban Tunnel collapse
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

