'Deeply pained, disappointed': Congress on Pararivalan's release

"A terrorist is a terrorist and should be treated as one. Today, we are deeply pained and disappointed at the decision of the Supreme Court ordering the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassin," he said.

It is condemnable and very unfortunate that the assassin of a former prime minister has been released, he said.

"Today is a sad day for the country. There is a sorrow and fury not only in every Congress worker, but in every Indian who believes in India and Indianness, who believes in fighting against extremism and every force that challenges the sovereignty and integrity of India," he told reporters.

He also wondered if the lakhs of convicts facing life terms should be freed.

This is not a question about Rajiv Gandhi, but about a prime minister who was killed, he said, adding the soul of every person fighting against terrorism has been hurt.