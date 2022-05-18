2 dead as heavy rain pounds Bengaluru; waterlogging at several areas

BENGALURU: Bodies of two labourers were recovered on Wednesday morning as heavy rain pummeled the city throwing life out of gear.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue for three more days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

The bodies were recovered in the pipeline work site of Cauvery State 5 project in the morning. According to DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil, the tragedy occurred following heavy rains on Tuesday night in Ullal Upanagar near Upkar Layout bus stand.

Three persons entered the site and only one could survive. The deceased have been identified as Devbrath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Trilok, another labourer, however, managed to escape.

The deceased were inside working when the rain picked by 5 p.m. The water levels had risen too high by 7 p.m. preventing them from coming out, the DCP explained.