No enough classrooms! Bihar students learn Hindi & Urdu on same blackboard

CHENNAI: A viral video has been doing rounds on social media, in which two teachers in a Bihar school could be seen writing on the same blackboard simultaneously teaching the lessons of Hindi and Urdu at the same time.

The children of different classes were forced to sit in the same classroom, while the teachers trying to teach Hindi at one half of the blackboard and Urdu, on the other side. Students seemed to be in chaos, as they were barely listening, while a senior teacher is trying to pacify them by banging her stick on the table.