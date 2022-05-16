Child boarding incident: IndiGo staff violated regulations, DGCA issues showcause

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA Monday said it has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo after a fact-finding committee found the airline staff prima facie violated regulations in denying boarding to a specially-abled child at the Ranchi airport on May 7.

The airline had on May 9 said the boy was denied boarding as he was "visibly in panic".

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, his parents who were accompanying him also decided not to enter the plane.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the matter.