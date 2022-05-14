Fire that killed 27 in Delhi: View pics

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday carried out a search and rescue operation in the four-story building that was gutted in a massive fire yesterday near the Mundka metro station in New Delhi. A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident.
Delhi Fire Service carrying out rescue operation.
Fire Fighters rescuing, after the blaze was brought under control.
National Disaster Response Force carrying out a search and rescue operation.
NDRF team on rescue operations.
Visuals from the location on Saturday morning
A vehicle and air conditioner completely burned, in the fire incident