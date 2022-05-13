PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of UAE President

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. UAE President, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness.

The UAE will go into a 40 period of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast. All government agencies, federal, local and private entities will suspend work for three days, according to media reports. "I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.