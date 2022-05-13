Man duped of Rs 67.50 lakh by gang that promised to get demonetized notes exchanged

THANE: A businessman from Ulhasanagar in Thane district was cheated of Rs 67.50 lakh allegedly by a group of persons who promised to get demonetized notes exchanged, a police official said on Friday.

The Ulhasnagar police station official said the businessman was given demonetized notes with a face value of Rs 5 crore after the accused took away Rs 60 lakh from him since last year.

''Later, some persons posing as policeman arrived at his shop threatening action for keeping such a large amount in demonetized currency. In order to avoid legal hassles, the businessman gave the fake police team Rs 7.50 lakh,'' the official said.

A case of cheating and other offences under IPC provisions has been registered though no arrest has been made so far, he informed.