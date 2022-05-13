2 LeT terrorists involved in Pandit’s killing gunned down

SRINAGAR: Security forces killed on Friday two Pakistani terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba who were involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee in his office in Jammu and Kashmir a day ago, police said.

Security forces trapped the two terrorists, who had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir recently and managed to escape from an anti-terror operation two days ago, in Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir on Friday.

They were killed in an encounter, a police spokesman said.

The duo came under the scanner of the security forces during the tracking of a local LeT terrorist, named Lateef Rather alias Osama, who was involved in terror incidents in Srinagar and Budgam in the last two months, the police spokesman said.

The slain terrorists were identified as Pakistani nationals Faisal alias Sikander alias Mohsin and Ukasha.

Bhat (35), who was posted in the Tehsil office in Chadoora under a special employment package for Kashmiri Pandit migrants, was shot dead in his office.