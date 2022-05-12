Campbell onboard Air India with 26 years of aviation experience

CHENNAI: Earlier today, Tata Sons appointed Campbell Wilson as CEO and Managing Director of Air India. The Air India board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement.

Here's what you need to know about him:

* Campbell was born and raised in Christchurch, New Zealand and is a permanent resident of Singapore.

* He has a Master of Commerce in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

* Started as a Management Trainee with Singapore Airlines in 1996 in New Zealand, he served as the Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales and the airline's overseas offices.

* Wilson was the founding CEO of Scoot in 2011 and led it until 2016.

* He has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost Airlines.