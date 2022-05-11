National Technology Day 2022: History, Significance & Theme

CHENNAI: India observes National Technology Day on May 11 every year.

Reason:

The day is observed to mark the successful nuclear tests in Pokhran. The decision to conduct the tests was taken by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

India first conducted a nuclear test on May 18, 1974, known as the Laughing Buddha. A quarter of a century later, on May 11, 1998, on the day of Buddha Purnima, a second nuclear test was conducted, the government named the operation "Shakti -98".

After the series of nuclear tests, India was placed sixth on the list of countries with nuclear weapons. To celebrate this victory, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as National Technology Day.

It is noteworthy that, former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam played the biggest role in this victory.

Significance:

Every year on this day, awards would be given to various industries and individuals who excel in science and technology under the categories of National Awards, MSME awards, and Startup awards.

Theme:

“Integrated Approach in Science and technology for sustainable future” is the theme of the year and it was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.