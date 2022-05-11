National Technology Day: Modi hails scientists for 1998 Pokhran tests

NEW DELHI: On National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998.

Sharing a video clip of the Pokhran tests, PM Modi also remembered the "exemplary leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee".

He said that the former Prime Minister "showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship". "Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998.