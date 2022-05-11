Left parties demand scrapping sedition cases; SC stays proceedings

NEW DELHI: The Left parties on Wednesday demanded that the Supreme Court should scrap the sedition law altogether and not wait for the government to review the same.

The apex court on Wednesday put on hold the contentious law, stayed the registration of FIRs, ongoing probes and coercive measures on the matter across the country until an ''appropriate forum'' of the government re-examines the colonial era penal law.

''The CPI(M) has always opposed the sedition law, saying it is anachronistic, brought in by the British to crush our freedom struggle and it has no place in the statute books in independent India. It's good that the SC has now ordered that this section must be kept in abeyance... The plea of the Modi government that it will review the cases is specious because it has been grossly misusing the sedition law to harass all dissent since 2014,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said at a press brief here.