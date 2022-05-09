Twitterati slams IndiGo for not allowing disabled child, parents

“Do you think a mother could let her child harm himself or others?” asked the mother of a special child, in reply to the arrogant statement of the official. The co-passengers too supported the family, saying that it’s the child’s very own right to board the flight. Despite requests, the official denied them to fly and made them de-board.

Users of social media claim it is a ‘shocking, unlawful incident of discrimination and demanded a defamation suit by the Central government.

In a statement, IndiGo claimed that the ground staff waited for the child to calm down till the last minute, but it did not happen. However, Manisha Gupta, who witnessed the incident, claimed that the child had calmed down and was ready to board the flight.

‘Zero tolerance for such behaviour’, said Jyotiraditya Scindia, a member of Rajya Sabha, who is on board to investigate the case personally, is the latest development of this case.