Stone pelting during Eid prayers in Jodhpur; police resort to lathi-charge

JODHPUR: After Monday's clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, stones were again hurled by the two communities at Jalori Gate, compelling the police to resort to lathi-charge in the area following the Eid prayers.

In the visuals, people can be heard raising slogans while also indulging in stone-pelting. The police tried to disperse the crowd. The situation is reported to be under control at present in the area, according to the police.

"The situation is under control, and the flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We're looking into it (on flag hoisting incident)," Navjyoti Gogoi, Police Commissioner, Jodhpur told media persons. On Monday, a dispute started over replacing one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another.