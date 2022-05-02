National

Hardik Patel removes his Gujarat Congress designation

The firebrand leader, who spearheaded the Patidar community agitation in Gujarat for reservation in jobs and education, has described himself as a ''Proud Indian patriot'' in his new profile on Twitter.
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik PatelFacebook
PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Monday removed his designation and party poll symbol of 'hand' from his Twitter profile amid mounting speculation that he may leave the opposition party ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year.

The removal comes days after Patel expressed displeasure over the functioning of the state party leadership.

