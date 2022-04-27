PM Modi, Prez Kovind condole loss of lives in Thanjavur temple mishap

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Quoting Prime Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted: "Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon."