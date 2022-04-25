SC agrees to hear pleas related to Article 370 in July

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will list petitions for a hearing challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of July.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said it will try to list a bunch of petitions challenging the validity of the law in the month of July. Senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shekhar Naphade mentioned the petitions before the court for early hearing.

"This is the Article 370 matter... the delimitation is also going on," Naphade told the bench.

"Let me see after vacation. This is a five-judge matter. Give details we will list them. There are some issues with judges and bench composition," the CJI said.

Various petitions are pending before the top court challenging the validity of the law scrapping Article 370 of the constitution and special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.