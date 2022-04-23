EU President to arrive in Delhi today to hold bilateral talks with Modi

Brussels: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to celebrate 60 years of relationship between India and the European Union.

Taking to Twitter, Ursula von der Leyen said that she is looking forward to the discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I'm off to New Delhi as we celebrate 60 years of relations. 60 years during which we built a solid friendship. And a cooperation that we now both want to take to the next level. Looking forward to my discussions with @narendramodi," the EU president said in a Tweet.