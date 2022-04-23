Delhi logs 1,094 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, highest since Feb 10

New Delhi: The national capital logged 1,094 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since February 10 this year, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government on Saturday. The city reported 52 more daily fresh cases than Friday. With this, the active cases in the city rose to 3,705, which is the highest since February 13. The active cases on February 13 were 3,926. The case positivity rate stands at 4.82 per cent, a little more than yesterday (4.64 pc).

As many as 640 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 18,43,922. Two patients lost their lives during this period. The death toll in the national capital rose to 26.166. A total of 22,714 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As far as the vaccination drive in the city is concerned, 36,050 vaccine doses were administered during this period. The cumulative vaccine doses jabbed till date in the city increased to 3,30,95,781. Meanwhile, India reported 2,527 new COVID-19 infections and 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.