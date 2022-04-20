National

As Covid cases surge, Delhi makes masks mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation

In view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.
As Covid cases surge, Delhi makes masks mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Representative image
PTI

New Delhi: Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon.

Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases.

Arvind Kejriwal
Covid cases in Delhi
Face masks mandatory
face masks mandatory in Delhi

Related Stories

No stories found.