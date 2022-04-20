As Covid cases surge, Delhi makes masks mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation

New Delhi: Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon.

Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases.