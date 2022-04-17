T’gana Guv defends Ilaiyaraaja for comparing Modi with Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has defended legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is facing criticism from some quarters for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the architect of the Indian Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar.

She said those demeaning the stalwart should apologise to him.

The governor tweeted that music celebrity iconic legend Ilaiyaraaja is the pride of Tamil Nadu and India. "His expression from bottom of his heart saying Modi fulfills Ambedkar dreams is welcome as it reflects million brilliant fair minds," she wrote.

"But to demean a stalwart like him by few vested interests shows pettiness and intellectual bankruptcy. Those behind it need to re-evaluate their conduct and apologise to him soon, as Tamil Culture demands. Respect his iconic global rise from his humble rural TN," she added.

Tamilisai further wrote that Ilayaraja's views echoes Tamil sentiment. She made the tweets with hashtags Respectotherpeopleopinion, Respectfreedomofexpression and WakeupTamils.

"Is it right for world renowned music maestro Ilayaraja to face such hard words for comparing PM Modi with Ambedkar by those who sow seeds of hate politics," asked Tamilisai, who is also Lt Governor for Puducherry.

She wondered if freedom of speech was allowed only selectively. "Let's say it loudly that Ilayaraja has full freedom to express his thoughts," she wrote.

Ilayaraja in the foreword of a book drew parallels between Narendra Modi and Ambedkar.

The book titled Ambedkar & Modi: Reformers ideas, Performers implementation is published by Bluekraft Digital Foundation. The book was launched on April 14.

The legendary composer said that there are some striking resemblances between Dr. Ambedkar and Prime Minister Modi. Both went through hardships and have succeeded against the odds that people from the socially disempowered sections of the society face.