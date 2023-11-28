MHC set-aside the refusal of defamation case against EPS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside the refusal of a defamation case filed by former Member of Parliament (MP) K C Palanisamy against the Leader of Opposition and General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition filed by K C Palanisamy seeking to set aside the refusal of a defamation case filed by him against EPS.

EPS failed to submit the evidence and documents regarding the removal of former KC Palanisamy from AIADMK in compliance with court order. Hence, the judge set aside the refusal of the defamation case and directed the George Town Magistrate Court to continue the hearing.

EPS filed a civil suit against KC Palanisamy alleging that he is distributing fake membership cards and illegally receiving money from others.

Subsequently, K C Palanisamy filed a defamation case in Georgetown Metropolitan court against EPS stating that his reputation was tarnished by the civil suit. However, the lower court dismissed the defamation case.

Aggrieved by this K C Palanisamy approached Madras High Court.

EPS contended that KC Palanisamy was removed from the party when it was headed by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, despite the removal, he was distributed fake membership cards and filed a civil suit.