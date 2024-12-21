Man beheaded in Tenkasi over property dispute

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in the wake of the brutal murder of a 45-year-old man near Alwarkurichi in Tenkasi district. The deceased victim has been identified as A Chokkan alias Irudhayaraj, who resided at Anthoniyar Street in Karuthapillaiyur village.

An armed gang beheaded Irudhayaraj and fled the scene. The gruesome incident occurred in the late night of Friday when he was guarding a tank, which he owned by auction for fishing, lonely, sources said.

Tenkasi Superintendent of Police VR Srinivasan, inspected the crime scene and held enquiries. The SP said four suspects, who are relatives of the victim, have been picked up for interrogation in connection with the murder. He hoped that the accused would soon be nabbed.

After enquiring, Alangulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayapaul Barnabas, said the dispute over sharing property between the victim and his relatives was the cause behind the murder. Five special teams have been formed to nab the accused, the DSP said.

Sources said the property dispute was between the victim, the son of his father’s first wife, and the other man, who’s the second wife’s son. It’s the cause which sowed the seed of enmity between them for several months. Earlier, the issue was taken to a court and when the legal battle was likely to end in favour of Irudhayaraj, the victim, both families prepared for a compromise but failed. Enraged by this, the gang hacked him to death, sources said.