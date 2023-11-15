Madras HC will hear OPS's plea tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the registry to list the appeal plea of O Panneerselvam (OPS), challenging the interim injunction of a single judge's order restraining him from using the AIADMK symbol, flag and letterhead, on Thursday for hearing.

A division bench of MHC comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq dispensed OPS from the production of a certified copy of a single judge's order.

The senior counsel Arvindh Pandian appeared for OPS and sought to hear the plea urgently as the interim injunction restricts the appellant from doing party works.

The bench observed that the plea will be heard first on Thursday.

On November 7, Justice N Sathish Kumar prevented OPS from claiming him as coordinator of the AIADMK and restrained him from interfering in party affairs including not using the official symbol and flag of the party.

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami) EPS moved the MHC seeking a permanent injunction restraining OPS from using the AIADMK's symbol, flag, and official letterhead.

EPS also stated that the election commission recognized them under clause 15 of the election symbols (reservation and allotments) order, 1968.

Further, he contended that the court also finalized the expulsion of OPS from the party. Hence OPS does not hold any legality to using the party name, symbol, flag, or letterhead, EPS contended. However, OPS filed an appeal challenging the single-judge order.