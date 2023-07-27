Ma Su grants allotment orders for MBBS & BDS courses for spl category candidates

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian granted allotment orders for admission to medical and dental courses in Tamil Nadu to the students under the 7.5 percent quota for government school students and special category students.

He also released the rank list for the postgraduate medical and dental courses in the State at the Kalaignar Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, Chennai on Thursday.

As many as 3,042 applications were received for the 7.5 quota for government school students for MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2023 - 2024 in the State.

Out of this, 2,993 applications were accepted, including 901 male and 2,092 female candidates.

About 179 applications were received for the sports category, out of which 114 applications were accepted.

A total of 401 applications were received for the ex-servicemen category quota, and 328 applications were accepted.

As many as 98 applications were received for the differently abled quota category, out of which 80 applications were accepted.

The direct counselling for the special category was conducted on Thursday.

There are a total of 622 seats including 486 MBBS seats and 136 BDS seats in government medical colleges for 7.5 percent quota and self-financed medical colleges under government quota.

On Thursday, 1,398 students were called for counseling and 622 seats were filled for the 7.5 percent government school students.

About 25 students have been called for counselling for sports category for 8 seats, 25 students have been called for ex-servicemen category on 11 seats, and 80 students were called for counselling for differently abled category and 78 seats have been filled.