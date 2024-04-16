LS polls: Angry EPS trains guns at BJP, TTV Dhinakaran; says cadre would teach them befitting lesson

CHENNAI: Giving a clarion call to the party cadre to work tirelessly for the victory of the party candidates, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that they would teach a fitting lesson to the BJP.

The AIADMK leader alleged that the saffron party is using its divisive politics to draw a wedge between the people and the AIADMK. The BJP has been encouraging some of the new crop of political leaders, to instigate the AIADMK, EPS said.

The AIADMK said he was confident that the cadre would give a fitting response to them (BJP). He was alluding to the remarks of state BJP leader K Annamalai remark while campaigning for AMMK leader and Theni constituency candidate TTV Dhinakaran two days ago. Annamalai had said that the AIADMK party would return to the rightful leader (Dhinakaran) after the Lok Sabha polls.

While campaigning for the party candidates for Chennai Central and Chennai South constituencies, Palaniswami said that they have weeded out unwanted elements from the party and it is preparing to reap the benefits. He also hit out at the BJP government for failing to bring down the fuel price despite the crude oil plummeting in the international market and said that all the 40 candidates of the party and its allies would emerge victorious in the polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

AIADMK would exert pressure on the Central government to bring down the fuel price to help the general public after the elections, he said. EPS also hit out at the ruling DMK for not honouring its poll promise of reducing the fuel price.