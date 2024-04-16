LS polls: TTV leaves little to guess, says confident BJP-led Centre's backing to get AIADMK symbol

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran exuded confidence in winning the Theni constituency in the April 19 polls and said that the people here have a strong feeling that the Centre would aid them to get back the ‘two-leaves’ symbol. He claimed that several villagers in Theni constituency ‘urged me’ to get the symbol, which is now held by AIADMK with Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary. Dhinakaran noted that the AIADMK would be pushed to third position in all the 39 constituencies in the state.

Annamalai’s remarks that the AIADMK will land in the hands of Dhinakaran after the Lok Sabha polls have created a ruckus. In the backdrop, Dhinakaran said several villagers and AIADMK sympathisers have been asking him to make efforts to retrieve the AIADMK party and its symbol. “They have a feeling that the Centre can help in achieving it,” said Dhinkaran in an exclusive interview with Thanthi TV.

The outcome of the LS polls would bring in a change and the cadres of the AIADMK would join him to retrieve the party symbol and its legacy created by party founder MG Ramachandran, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary said in the interview. “If the AIADMK continues on its losing streak, it will weaken the party, the cadre will join hands with me to retrieve the party symbol. I will work to retrieve the party from betrayers and hand it over to the true loyalists like OPS (O Panneerselvam) and cadre,” he said and added that it would be after the 2024 LS polls or ahead of the Assembly polls in 2026. He, however, ruled out that he would never dissolve his party (AMMK) which has Jayalalithaa’s image. The former MP also said that the BJP government at the Centre helped the AIADMK government to complete its full tenure (till 2021).

“The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is keen to come to power in the state. So, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit has been evolving into a regional party to live up to the aspirations of the people of the state. The NDA will continue for 2026 polls and we will field an eligible candidate for the Chief Minister candidate,” Dhinakaran said.

“We will work hard to form a coalition government,” he added.