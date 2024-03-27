Will alleviate water woes in Kovai, assures Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday assured to implement Anaimalaiaru- Nallaru water project to alleviate the water woes of people in the constituency.

Addressing party functionaries in Palladam in Tirupur, which falls under the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP leader asked people to think before casting their vote as who could persuade the central government to implement the water project at a cost outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

“Irrigation facility in Gujarat has increased by 50 per cent, while it has dwindled by 14 per cent in Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore has begun to face a shortage of water. I will fight with the central government to bring projects for Coimbatore. If 400 MP’s come from BJP, then interlinking of rivers will be taken up at the national level,” he said.

Taking a dig at DMK and its alliance parties, the BJP leader said the current Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan remains invisible.

“But I had never taken leave from politics. If no change comes now, it will never happen again. Hence I am working hard with an aim to bring about a political change. Only parties that hampered the growth of India over the last 70 years have joined the INDIA bloc. They rely on money power, but I believe in people power,” he said.

Assuring to take the textile sector to the next phase of development, Annamalai also said some important development projects are in the pipeline for implementation once BJP forms government in the centre for the third successive time. “Import tax of poultry feed, which costs less in North America, will be reduced to bring down its prices,” he said.